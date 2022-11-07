Exclusive! Actors Kavit Dutt and Mohit Chauhan roped in for Beyond Dreams’ next ‘Control Room’ for Dangal TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

We have got an update that actors Kavit Dutt and Mohit Chauhan have been roped in for Dangal TV’s next.

However, the details regarding their roles are not yet revealed to us but the only details we have is that it will be a cop-based show and it will be titled Control Room.

The show will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited which is headed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Yash Patnaik.

Reportedly, Tumse Na Ho Paayega... Guddan fame Nishant Singh Malkhani and Maddam Sir fame Rahil Azam have also been roped in for the show.

