Exclusive! Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Arpita Sethia roped in for Star Plus’ Anandi Baa Aur Emily

We have an exclusive update on the show - Anandi Baa Aur Emily which stars Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily, Kanchan Gupta aka Anandi Baa and Mishkat Verma aka Aarav in the lead roles.

Well, we exclusively learned that Choti Sarrdaarni fame actress Arpita Sethia is all set to enter the show.

However, the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us.

Talking about the show, The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting. The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'.

Are you excited to see her in Anandi Baa Aur Emily?

Do let us know your views.

