Exclusive! Actors Prerna Chawla and Kiran Thind roped in for cameo roles in Dreamiyata Production’s Junooniyat!

Junooniyat starring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana is a musical drama where all three enter into a music competition with different motives and fate will eventually step in to test their passion for music.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 18:57
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update that Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show and Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead, and Gautam Vig is going to play the second lead, and Neha Rana will be seen as the female lead.

The genre of the serial is Musical Drama and Ankit Gupta is playing the role of Jahaan in the promo, he is seen participating in the contest to exonerate his family from the accusations against them. Neha Rana is playing the role of Elahi. The goal of Elahi is to become a good singer to communicate with her mom and return to the family. In another promo, Gautam Vig is playing the role of Jordon.

ALSO READ:   Exclusive! Child Actor Harnidh Singh bags Dreamiyata Production’s Junooniyat starring Ankit Gupta!

The promo for the show has been receiving rave reviews and fans have been waiting diligently to watch the show.

We have an exclusive update from the show. As per sources, Actors Prerna Chawla and Kiran Thind will be seen in the show in cameo roles.

The show is all set to go on air Today and there is a lot of excitement about the same. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta talks about his new show and doing other reality shows, says “I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now”

