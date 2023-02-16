Exclusive! Actors Robin Sohi and Arun Bakshi all set to enter the Star Bharat's show Ajooni!

The show tells the tale of Ajooni, a lady who will do anything to defend her rights. Rajveer is a member of the powerful Bagga family of Punjab.
MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing story line and chemistry between Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni and Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer.

It tells the tale of Ajooni, a lady who will do anything to defend her rights. Rajveer is a member of the powerful Bagga family of Punjab. The Baggas are a deeply traditional and superstitious family, led by Rajveer's father, Ravindra Singh Bagga.


Star Bharat show 'Ajooni ' and 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' celebrates a stepping stone of completing 150 episodes.


The Vohra family, on the other hand, adheres to tradition while supporting modern thought and teaching their daughters Ajooni and Meher. Despite initially seeming mismatched, Rajveer Singh Bagga and Ajooni Vohra end up falling in love.

The show deals with the trials and tribulations of how they navigate their lives.

As per sources, two new actors are set to enter the show Ajooni.

Actor Robin Sohi will play the role of Shanky Singh, whereas Actor Arun Bakshi will be seen in the upcoming tracks of the show.

New entries and new characters definitely add a lot of new twists to the show.

