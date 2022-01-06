EXCLUSIVE! As actors, we engage in recreational activities which improve our bond so that it transcends on on-screen too: Mehul Nisar on shooting for Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

MUMBAI: Over the years, Star Plus has produced some incredible shows and has kept us entertained with a wide range of programming. Following the success of Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein, and Imlie, the channel has launched a new show produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey is a love story that is also family-centric, Actor Mehul Nisar plays the role of the very loved Golu aka Chanchal Kulshrestha. His onscreen pairing with Delnaaz Irani is loved by fans a lot and Mehul has been a known face in the industry for a long time. He has worked for over 25 shows to date.

Today, we got in touch with Mehul to know more about how he is bonding with his co-actors and the work culture on the sets of the show.

Mehul shared, “We have been shooting on a different set currently as the track currently follows the family visiting Mumbai. We had hectic working hours but it was fun as we were shooting together. We had quite some fun because when we are working, it has to be fun else it gets monotonous. We do our work sincerely but we also make sure that we have our share of fun and keep ourselves in good spirits and engage in recreational activities which improve our bond so that it transcends on on-screen too.”

