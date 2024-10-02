Exclusive! actress Diksha Thakur roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, etc. have been loved by the audience.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

SOBO Films is coming up with a new serial on Star Plus which is currently untitled and it stars Shivangi Khedkar as the female lead.

As per sources, Diksha Thakur has been roped in for the show.

Her character in the show goes by the name of Durga.

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement will be done as well.

