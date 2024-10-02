Exclusive! actress Diksha Thakur roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus

Star Plus currently is the number one channel and it has many successful shows currently running. Sobo Films is planning to come up with a new untitled serial. As per sources, Diksha Thakur has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 23:22
Diksha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Star Plus is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

Also Read:Exclusive! Maddam Sir actress Rachana Parulkar roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus

Successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, etc. have been loved by the audience.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

SOBO Films is coming up with a new serial on Star Plus which is currently untitled and it stars Shivangi Khedkar as the female lead. 

As per sources, Diksha Thakur has been roped in for the show.

Her character in the show goes by the name of Durga.

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement will be done as well. 

How excited are you to see Diksha in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Exclusive! Actor Gaurav Mukesh roped in for SoBo Films' next for Star Plus

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Ek MahanayakBR Ambedkar Dil Bekarar Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Sobo Films Diksha Thakur Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 23:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Vaibhav and Mrunal trap Bobby for financial needs
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Exclusive! actress Diksha Thakur roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal decides to end his marriage with Vandana
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Imlie: Woah! Vishwa comes to know about Navya being responsible for the blast in the factory
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
MUMBAI: Actress Sargun Mehta is brimming with excitement as her cinematic gems, 'Angrej' and 'Qismat,' gear up for a...
What! ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede Over Alleged Bribery in Aryan Khan Case
MUMBAI: Sameer Wankhede, catapulted into the limelight following his involvement in the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh...
Recent Stories
Sargun
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sarika
Exclusive! Actress Sarika Nawathe roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
Shiwani
Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya actress Shiwani Chakraborty roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
Raj
Exclusive! Jai Hanuman actor Raj Premi roped in for Sobo Films’ next on Star Plus
Shahid
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Shahid Kapoor to return as the judge on the show; read to know more
Vaibhav
Dream Come True: Indian Idol 14 contestant Vaibhav Gupta meets his Idol Sukhwinder Singh
Kriti Sanon
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kriti Sanon applauds Manisha Rani saying, “I think that you're not just a dancer; you're a very good actor too”.