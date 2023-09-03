Exclusive! Actress Divya Laxmi enters Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of delivering exclusive information from the tellyworld to our viewers.

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and stereotypes, as well as issues concerning the common man. The show is going to be quite interesting with its upcoming track.

The show is a heartfelt drama and comedy and produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Atish Kapadia. The show is based on the characters of noted cartoonist R.K. Laxman and the audience the little plots that follow the life of the common man.

Now, we bring to you an exclusive update close to the show.

As per sources, actress Divya Laxmi will soon be entering the show. The details on the character played by her are still unknown but it will be very interesting to see her on screen.

Meanwhile on the show, we saw that Vandana and Srinivas are ready to lodge a police complaint against Manoj while Rajesh and Radhika are against this. However, Atharva returns home and they understand that Manoj is not guilty.

In the upcoming episode, there’s going to be big drama as Rajesh will reveal a big truth about the family house.

