Exclusive! Actress Divya Laxmi enters Wagle Ki Duniya

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and stereotypes, as well as issues concerning the common man. The show is going to be quite interesting with its upcoming track.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 15:37
Actress Divya Laxmi

The show is a heartfelt drama and comedy and produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Atish Kapadia. The show is based on the characters of noted cartoonist R.K. Laxman and the audience the little plots that follow the life of the common man.

Now, we bring to you an exclusive update close to the show.

As per sources, actress Divya Laxmi will soon be entering the show. The details on the character played by her are still unknown but it will be very interesting to see her on screen.

Meanwhile on the show, we saw that Vandana and Srinivas are ready to lodge a police complaint against Manoj while Rajesh and Radhika are against this. However, Atharva returns home and they understand that Manoj is not guilty.

In the upcoming episode, there’s going to be big drama as Rajesh will reveal a big truth about the family house.

