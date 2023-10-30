Exclusive! Actress Garima Parihar has a strong desire to play the role of a warrior and a mother, read to know more

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar and Navin Pandita. The show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The audience love the characters in the show as they are portrayed very realistically according to the viewers.

One of the characters that the viewers love since the beginning of the show is Dipti, played by Garima Parihar.

Garima Parihar and Niveen Pandita’s chemistry in the show has given major goals to the viewers as it gives a romantic and realistic view of a perfect new generation couple.

Dipti’s character can be seen working and handling the house at the same time. It shows a positive side of life after marriage and the viewers really adore it.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about her reel and real life character, her chemistry with Naveen Pandita and much more.

How do you like to spend your time when you’re not shooting?

I read books. Sometimes we shoot for 12-13 hours so it becomes really hectic so when I’m not shooting, I try my best to sleep well for enough hours. I try to spend more time with my family and try to balance my personal life because shows and time keeps going but I don’t want to miss out on anything because of that so I try my best to enjoy everything. I love going out to restaurants and shopping, meeting friends, and spending vacation time. I love travelling as well so I travel with my family. If I get some time off on the set, I try to sleep for some time or listen to music. Sometimes I also like to watch videos that can help me grow as an actor.

If a Bollywood director makes a TV show, which director would you like to work with?

I’m just waiting to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I think he had made a show earlier but I was very young and not a part of the industry then but I wish I was playing the main lead in that show. It’s a very strong desire that I want to work with him even if the role is small.

What’s a type of role that you think will challenge your limits?

I think something negative with a lot of shades, like the main lead in the movie Joker. If I get a role like that it would be great and very challenging, I mean I would be scared initially but it will really excite me because I love being challenged. So I’m waiting for such roles. Also, I would like to play a warrior type of role where it’s a strong female who is shown as a mother and also has to fight as a warrior, so multiple shades that I want to play. I really want to play a role of a queen or a warrior having shades of how when a woman becomes a mother, there’s a soft side, responsibility of children, different shade with her husband, her family and the feel of a warrior when she has to face the people.

