Exclusive! Actress Minoli Nandwana bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits and Bots

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

We have constantly given you all the latest updates about all the happenings in the television world.

Ever since the year 2022 kickstarted, a lot of TV shows have been in the pipeline.

So many production houses are rolling out new projects and some shows have already hit the small screens.

Ace producer Mukta Dhond is known for presenting some amazing shows over the years.

She is now all set to roll out a new show soon on Star Plus.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Gungun Apraari roped in for Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits And Bots

TellyChakkar was the first one to update you that actor Siddharth Vasudev will be playing a pivotal role in the show. Nothing much is known about Siddharth's character yet.

And now, one more name is added to the show's star cast.

After actors Siddharth and Gungun Uprari, Minoli Nandwana is all set to join the star cast.

The details about Minoli's character are yet to be revealed.

The show will be produced under the banner of Bits and Bots Media.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh starrer show produced by Bits n Bots Media to replace Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 on StarPlus

We had also revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, and now a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.