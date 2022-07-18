Exclusive! Actress Minoli Nandwana bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits and Bots

After actors Siddharth and Gungun Uprari, Minoli Nandwana is all set to join the star cast.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 12:15
Minoli Nandwana

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

We have constantly given you all the latest updates about all the happenings in the television world.

Ever since the year 2022 kickstarted, a lot of TV shows have been in the pipeline.

So many production houses are rolling out new projects and some shows have already hit the small screens.

Ace producer Mukta Dhond is known for presenting some amazing shows over the years.

She is now all set to roll out a new show soon on Star Plus.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Gungun Apraari roped in for Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits And Bots

TellyChakkar was the first one to update you that actor Siddharth Vasudev will be playing a pivotal role in the show. Nothing much is known about Siddharth's character yet.

And now, one more name is added to the show's star cast.

After actors Siddharth and Gungun Uprari, Minoli Nandwana is all set to join the star cast.

The details about Minoli's character are yet to be revealed.

The show will be produced under the banner of Bits and Bots Media.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh starrer show produced by Bits n Bots Media to replace Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 on StarPlus

We had also revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, and now a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

minoli nandwana tv actress Mukta Dhond Bits and Bots Media TellyChakkar exclusive news TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 12:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
UNMISSABLE! You will be SURPRISED to see how Ulka Gupta prepped herself for this crucial scene in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show has...
Sexy Siren! Watch out for Chetna Pande’s hot and sexy bikini avatars
MUMBAI : Chetna Pande is an Indian television personality known for her role of Jenny in Dilwale and participation in...
Interesting! Estranged couple Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi roped in for THIS reality show
MUMBAI: MTVs’ upcoming new show MTVs Ex or Next has been taking the internet by storm with its new and exciting concept...
Exclusive! Actress Minoli Nandwana bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits and Bots
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world. We have constantly given you all the...
Exclusive! Ravi Jhankal bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show on Star Plus
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.We have constantly given you all the latest...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Ishaan locks Pakhi and Tara in a room?
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Recent Stories
alia-ranbir
Oops! Kesariya song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been viral for all the wrong reasons, see reactions
Latest Video