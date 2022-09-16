EXCLUSIVE! Actress Sayantani Ghosh is set to ENTER Dangal TV’s Jai Hanuman Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo

MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating great sets of shows from fictional to mythological. Recently, the channel started another mythological show titled Jai Hanuman Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo.

It is a Hindu Mythological Television serial produced under the banner of Peninsula Pictures. This shows the journey of God Hanuman and his love and devotion towards Lord Ram.

The cast includes Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? fame Akash Dogra in the lead role. It also features actors like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Amar Upadhyay, Siya Ke Ram fame Madirakshi and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Aamir Dalvi.

The show went on air last month and has been receiving a lot of praise.

As per sources, Sayantani Ghosh has been roped in for the upcoming track of the show. There is not much information about her character but it is said that she will play a pivotal role. She is currently a part of the Sab TV’s popular show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul as Simsim, ghost of the cave.

Sayantani Ghosh has previously won the Miss Calcutta beauty pageant and found roles in Bengali films before bagging her first television role in the 2002 Indian television series Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. After four years in that supporting role, Sayantani joined the main cast of Naaginn as Amrita for two years.

She has also been a part of popular shows namely; Mahabharat, Sasural Simar Ka, Barrister Babu, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and many more.

The audience love the track of the show and can’t wait to see what unfolds next.

