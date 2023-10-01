Exclusive! Actress Sudha Chandran opens up on the importance of her famous Mata Ki Chowki, deets inside

MUMBAI: Sudha Chandran is a film and television actress and an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer. Chandran is known for her roles of Ramola Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz, Yamini in Naagin 1, 2 & 3, Chitradevi in Deivam Thandha Veedu, the Tamil remake of Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Anand's first wife in Hum Paanch (Season two). She was a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In 1985, she acted in the Telugu film Mayuri.

Sudha Chandran was recently spotted by the media during her famous Mata Ki Chowki.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and we asked her about her experience.

“I do Mata Ki Chowki in the first week of every new year for the last 13-14 years and it’s a well-attended fair. People come and wait for Mata Ki Chowki. It’s an experience which cannot be described in words.”

Later, revealing about the experience she said, “We have been doing Mata Ki Chowki for the last 13-14 years and we do it on the first Saturday of every year. Firstly, it’s very important to start the new year with a very positive note and what better than Matarani coming to our house doing Chouki. Secondly, once your serial gets over, you go home and meet your family that you haven't met for a period of time. Sometimes it happens that we will be busy or they will be busy. The co-actors that we work with, you fear that your bonding with them should not break after getting another project because this is a family that you’re building up. It's an extended family. So, this is a chance when all your co-actors come, you meet them, and then you have this beautiful family gathering. Family is also very important. Because of our work, we get so distant from our family.”

