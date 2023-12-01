Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently, which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular one of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with a new season.
MUMBAI : 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who protects the nation from evil. The first season had actor Dev Joshi play the lead role. The show returned after a break and then got a revised title of ‘Baal Veer Returns’, where Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani teamed up against the evil forces in the show.

It premiered in 2019 on Sony SAB which ended in 2021. Its second season premiered not much later after that. It is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Earlier, we reported that Dev Joshi and Aditi Sanwal are casted for the show.

We had also reported that the shooting for Baalveer 3 has commenced.

As per sources, Ada Khan is roped in for the show. Not much is known about her character, but it will be surely a pivotal role.

It will be interesting to know how this season will go about.

Are you excited to watch this upcoming show?

