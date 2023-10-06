Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan wants THIS contestant to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; reveals why he couldn’t participate in the reality show

MUMBAI:Addhyayan Summan is an actor and a singer. He was last seen in the OTT series Inspector Avinash and his performance in it was appreciated.

TellyChakkar interacted with Addhyayan Summan a few days ago, and spoke to him about his singing career, Shiv Thakare and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13...

You impress everyone as a singer in your music videos. So, if you get a chance would you like to do playback for any other actor?

Why not! Never say never and it depends whom I am supposed to be singing for. If I get a chance to sing for my favourite actor, or if I get a chance to work with Pritam da or Vishal-Shekhar, there’s no reason for me to say no. I am an artist and I want to do good work.

Your picture with Shiv Thakare had gone viral on social media. Now, he is there in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, so are you rooting for him to win?

Of course, Shiv is a great guy. He is such a humble and down to earth guy. When I met him it felt like ‘apna sa hai banda’, even I captioned the picture that. I think there are very few people you come across in your life whom you have just met but you feel like you have known them for many years. Shiv is a great guy and I would want him to win. All the best to him!

You haven’t done any reality shows yet. So, would you like to participate in a reality show and there were even rumours of Bigg Boss being offered to you?

I don’t think about Bigg Boss, it’s not something I would consider. But, Khatron Ke Khiladi unfortunately I couldn’t do. It came to me this year and I was supposed to go with Shiv and everyone else. But, unfortunately, I was filming, and I had my song releases; many things were happening here that’s why it got difficult for me to do it. But, never say never; maybe next year or year after that. I have a lot of fears that I want to conquer, so if I get a chance I will do it.

