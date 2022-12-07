EXCLUSIVE! Adish Vaidya on his character in Pushpa Impossible: Vikram Saran will be Pushpa's mentor and a guide who will help her to accomplish her educational goals

MUMBAI: The actor has bagged a pivotal role in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible which rolled out a month ago.

The show is bankrolled by JD Majethia's home banner Hats Off Productions.

Adish is roped in to play a pivotal role and the viewers are excited for the actor's journey in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adish who spoke in length about his role in the show and much more.

After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans are thrilled to see you back on-screen with Pushpa. Tell us about your character.

I am playing the character of Vikram Saran. He is one of the Board Members of the school where Pushpa decided to take her education. She was not getting any school to pursue her 10th education. Two people were in favour and two were not. It all came out to one person who is Vikram. He will decide her fate. He realizes her calibre and the aspirations of the woman to pursue her education. That works in Pushpa's favour and he decides to give her the admission in the school. In the show's journey, Vikram Saran will be Pushpa's mentor and a guide who will help Pushpa to accomplish her educational goals that she has been wanting to do. Vikram will be very flamboyant, colourful, smart and very intelligent Yet humours and young counsellor and a board member who is going to change Pushpa's life.

What made you take up this role?

The reason I took up this role is the quality of it. As an actor, I have chosen and looked forward to roles that give me quality as compared to the quantity. Something that I would go on set and put my 12 hours of hard work and brain, and perform to my fullest potential. This character has given me a lot of flavours. I literally have to think about the reactions, about the character that will do at that particular time. It is helping me grow as an actor. I enjoy playing it and I liked whatever feedback I got from people. This character is something I feel any actor would be happy to perform.

Working with such an ace production house and JD Majethia is always a dream of any actor. What were your thoughts before taking up this show and working with JD Majethia?

I have known JD sir and his production as an actor as I've been working in this industry for years. I have really looked forward to working with him once. I recently worked with him in a web show where I played a part and that is how we instantly bonded. We had a great time on set. We also connected professionally with each other. For this, he had asked for this show and if I could play this part. It was obviously my pleasure to work. I was only hoping my dates would get managed. Everything worked out and I was happy about it. He is someone who believes in quality and will never compromise on that. I have seen him work on the set. It is not very common when people who work in television maintain the quality of work. He has so much experience as an actor, producer, and director. Working under his guidance will be a lot of learning experience. I really look forward to that.

