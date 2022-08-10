Exclusive! Aditi Shetty aka Kavya Sachedva gets emotional about the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii going off-air, says “It is very heartbreaking that the show is coming to an end so soon, which was not expected ..”!

The show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii is wrapping up. We gave you the update that the show will wrap up by shooting on 24th May and air the final episode by the 9th of June.
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav is unfortunately going off-air. 

Aditi Shetty plays the role of Kavya Sachdev in the show. She has been applauded for her performance a lot. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about the show going off-air and her views on the same. 

To which she said, “The news of Dharampatni going off-air is still sinking in. I am super emotional even talking about it today because this show is very very special for me. It gave me the space as an actor to perform and live a character in so many ways in such a short period of time. I, as a performer have understood my capabilities and I am so grateful that I had such an amazing team to work with. I have learned so much and made so many connections. Of course, it is very heartbreaking that the show is coming to an end so soon, which was not expected. But, at the same time, I am hopeful and positive. I believe that everything happens for a reason. So, I am very sure that because of Dharampatnii, I am going to get bigger and nicer opportunities that will help me entertain my audience and followers”.

Aditi made her acting debut in the year 2021 with the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi as Aahana Chopra, daughter of Karishma and Manpreet. She subsequently featured in TV show Naagin 6 as Rhea Katarina before joining Dharampatni as Kavya.

The fans are definitely going to miss the show and Kavya a lot.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 04:45

