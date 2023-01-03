Exclusive! Aditya Ranvijay Singh roped in to be part of Baal Veer 3

As per sources, Aditya Ranvijay Singh is roped in for the show but the character that will be essayed by him is still unknown.
ADITYA RANVIJAY SINGH

Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who protects the nation from evil. The first season had actor Dev Joshi play the lead role. The show returned after a break and then got a revised title of ‘Baal Veer Returns’, where Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani teamed up against the evil forces in the show.

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with a new season.

Earlier, we reported that Dev Joshi, Aditi Sanwal are casted for the show.

Now, Tellychakkar is back with another update about the show.

As per sources, Aditya Ranvijay Singh is roped in for the show but the character that will be essayed by him is still unknown.

It will be interesting to know how this season will go about.

