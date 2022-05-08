Exclusive! After Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, Mithai cast to join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan| Deets Inside

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

On the other hand, Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardwaj in the lead roles. The show revolves around a girl named Mithai and her romantic life.

Nowadays, both the shows are doing a fabulous job with their amazing twists and turns. The audience is loving the sizzling chemistry of #RishMi (Rishi and Lakshmi) and Radha-Mohan.

But Zee TV’s Mithai aka Debattama Saha is going to join Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan on the special occasion of Govinda-Janmashtami's grand affair.

There will be a lot of fun times, dhammal, and lots more in the upcoming episodes of the serials.

