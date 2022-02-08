Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanit and Aishwarya Khare join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan but with the twist | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

Nowadays, both the shows are doing a fabulous job with their amazing twists and turns. The audience are loving the sizzling chemistry of #RishMi (Rishi and Lakshmi) and Radha-Mohan.

But the star cast of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi viz... Rish and Lakshmi are going to join Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan on the special occasion of Govinda-Janmashtami grand affair.

There will be a lots of fun time, dhamal and lots more in the upcoming episodes of the serials.

