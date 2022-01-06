Exclusive! After Brij Ke Gopal, Dhruvee Haldankar roped in for Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betaal

Brij Ke Gopal and Crime Patrol fame Dhruvee Haldankar is all set to enter Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betaal. Her previous show on Dangal TV is going off-air.
Dhruvee Haldankar

Brij Ke Gopal and Crime Patrol fame Dhruvee Haldankar is all set to enter Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betaal. Her previous show on Dangal TV is going off-air. 

Also read: Exclusive! “To play a positive character for continuity show is the biggest challenge for me” Dhruvee Haldankar on playing a positive role in Brij Ke Gopal

We heard that Brij Ke Gopal and Crime Patrol fame Dhruvee Haldankar is all set to enter Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betaal. Her previous show on Dangal TV is going off-air. 

As of now, the details regarding her role are not revealed, but supposedly, her role will bring in a lot of changes in the lives of the characters in the show.

Also read: Exclusive! I love to feature in crime-based shows: Dhruvee Haldankar

Dhruvee Haldankar understands dramatic techniques and has good stage, vocal, and screen presence. Her energy and dedication certainly make her a natural talent.

She is also an anchor, emcee, radio jockey, and a producer of documentary films. Moreover, she is confident with a strong belief in herself that protects her from the insecurity that comes with the industry. 

Are you excited for her entry in the show? 

Do let us know your views on the same. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

