Exclusive! After Brij Ke Gopal, Dhruvee Haldankar roped in for Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betaal

We heard that Brij Ke Gopal and Crime Patrol fame Dhruvee Haldankar is all set to enter Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betaal. Her previous show on Dangal TV is going off-air.

As of now, the details regarding her role are not revealed, but supposedly, her role will bring in a lot of changes in the lives of the characters in the show.

Dhruvee Haldankar understands dramatic techniques and has good stage, vocal, and screen presence. Her energy and dedication certainly make her a natural talent.

She is also an anchor, emcee, radio jockey, and a producer of documentary films. Moreover, she is confident with a strong belief in herself that protects her from the insecurity that comes with the industry.

