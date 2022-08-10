Exclusive! After considering many names; Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad finalized to be part of Kundali Bhagya

Many speculations were going on around names like Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, that they were going to be part of the show post leap. However, now it is finalized that Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad are going to join the cast of Kundali Bhagya Post leap.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 10:22
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. However, Shakti Arora entered the show recently and plays the part of Karan/Arjun, who has returned for revenge.

Many speculations were going on around names like Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, that they were going to be part of the show post leap.

However, now it is finalized that Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad are going to join the cast of Kundali Bhagya Post leap.

The show is going through a tumultuous track and after being rejected by Arjun, Anjali plans something big.

We see that Anjali is rejected by Arjun who can’t accept her love. He deeply loves Preeta and always will. However, now Anjali is going wild in despair over losing her love.

She recalls a past confession to Arjun about her love, and he repeated that he loved her but as a friend. Just then, she vows that she is not going to let this go and destroy Arjun and Preeta.

She promises herself that the next night, she was going to snatch something big from Preeta and will ruin their lives with the storm she will unleash on them.

It will be very interesting to see how the story goes into the leap and how the track follows the new entries in the show!

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 10:22

