Exclusive! After Iqbal Khan, Baal Veer fame Deepshikha Nagpal bags Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat

We have exclusively learnt that after Iqbal Khan, Bal Veer fame Deepshikha Nagpal has bagged a role in the show.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 18:09
Deepshikha Nagpal

We all know that Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming months.

Apart from Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Channa Mereya, and Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti, the channel is gearing up for many shows soon.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan BAGS the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming

The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar.

We have exclusively learnt that after Iqbal Khan, Bal Veer fame Deepshikha Nagpal has bagged a role in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

However, the details regarding her role in the show are not yet revealed to us.

Also read: Exclusive! Spy Bahu fame Mukund Kapahi roped in for Sony TV's Kaamnaa

Deepshikha is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the entertainment world. She has not only worked in films but also in television shows and has garnered a lot of audience attention.

Are you excited to see her in Star Bharat's next show?

Do let us know your views on the same.




Latest Video