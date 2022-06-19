Exclusive! After Iqbal Khan, Baal Veer fame Deepshikha Nagpal bags Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar.

We have exclusively learnt that after Iqbal Khan, Bal Veer fame Deepshikha Nagpal has bagged a role in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

However, the details regarding her role in the show are not yet revealed to us.

Deepshikha is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the entertainment world. She has not only worked in films but also in television shows and has garnered a lot of audience attention.

