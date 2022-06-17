EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan BAGS the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar.

We have exclusively learnt that TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan has bagged the lead role in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Iqbal is a renowned TV actor who has been in the industry for several years and established himself as a successful star.

The actor is currently seen in Colors' show Nima Denzongpa as Virat.

Well, Iqbal who has bagged the lead role is back on the small screens with such a meaty role after a long time.

Iqbal who was away from small screens was busy with his web shows and movies.

It will be a visual treat for the diehard Iqbal Khan fans.

