EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan BAGS the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming

Iqbal Khan who is currently seen in Colors' show Nima Denzongpa has bagged the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 19:22
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Bharat has some amazing lineup of shows in the coming months. 

Apart from Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Channa Mereya and Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti, the channel is gearing up for many shows soon. 

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television. 

And now, as Star Bharat gears up for another show soon, we have an exclusive update about the same. 

The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar.

We have exclusively learnt that TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan has bagged the lead role in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Iqbal is a renowned TV actor who has been in the industry for several years and established himself as a successful star. 

The actor is currently seen in Colors' show Nima Denzongpa as Virat. 

Well, Iqbal who has bagged the lead role is back on the small screens with such a meaty role after a long time. 

Iqbal who was away from small screens was busy with his web shows and movies. 

It will be a visual treat for the diehard Iqbal Khan fans. 

How excited are you to see Iqbal in this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video