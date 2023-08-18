EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher opens up on bagging Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, reveals how she prepped for her role Sam in the show and much more

Aishwarya Aher is essaying a pivotal role in Star Plus' popular drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actress opens up on her role in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 11:35
Aishwarya Aher

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently rolled out a new show on Star Plus which is titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. 

The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles. 

Well, we all know that Rajan Shahi is known for creating masterpieces and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is definitely one of them. 

It is just a week since the show rolled out and the viewers are in love with the storyline. 

The ace TV producer has also roped in some amazing actors for the show's supporting star cast. 

Aishwarya Aher is one of them who is essaying a pivotal role in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aishwarya who spoke about her role and much more. 

What were your thoughts when you were offered this role?

Of course, I was extremely happy and excited, nervous at the same time as it was Director's Kut Production who was offering me the show. It is one of the biggest production houses and it was always my dream to work with them. When I was offered this role, I was pretty much excited. 

Tell us about your character and how relatable is it to you in real life?

The character I am playing is Sam. She is a gen-z girl who knows all the latest things. She is always stylish, knows the trends, her language and dressing is very trendy. Also, she is a modern day girl. 

I can relate to it in some things, maybe the styling part and the way she is up-to-date about social media. I love styling myself. Overall, Sam is a very interesting character. 

What were your special preparations for your character? 

As Sam is a very modern girl, I am specially taking care of my fitness regime and I am also taking care of my skin and hair. I am a fitness freak but I am utilising more time behind my fitness ever since I have started to play this character. It is really fun playing this character. I can't wait for the audience to see how Sam's character develops. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Parineeti fame Aishwarya Aher roped in for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Directors Kut Rajan Shahi Star Plus Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Aishwarya Aher
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

