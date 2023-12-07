Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the new star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and reveals if they would do justice to the show

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.

It’s among the top two shows when it comes to the TRP ratings and the audience love to see the story between Virat, Pakhi, Sai, and Satya.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi has decided to quit the show, which has come as a shock to many of her fans.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be facing her fears and acting all stunts.

The shoot of the show is over and the contestant is back to India and now TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about the new star cast of the show and does she think that they would do justice to the show.

We have come to know that you used to video call Neil every day, Vihan, and people who are close to you?

Yes, video call is the most important thing when you are away, but then it used to happen very less in the mornings. They used to take away our phones until the shoot didn't get over. We didn't get it back and there were a lot of network issues. So the only time I used to get to call was in the morning and night. Especially in the morning the moment I used to sit in the bus I used to call my family, and before I used to go for the stunt I used to call Neil, and then the phones used to be taken from us.

What is your next plan post-Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

I am going to take a good break now as directly from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin I came on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, so I am definately going on a break.

Have you seen the new star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or the promo of the show?

I liked the promo of the show and I felt it was the same story with nothing new in that.

Do you think the new actors will be able to do justice to the show?

It all depends on destiny, whatever happens, will happen if it has to work it will, or else it wouldn’t, and never keep any acceptations.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya Sharma has given her best in the show, and as per reports she is one of the finalists of the show and the fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.

