Exclusive: Akanksha Pal and Daljeet Soundh join Kishori Shahane in Mukta Dhond’s next for Zee TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering the most breaking and exclusive updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

We were the first ones to report about Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha coming on board for Mukta Dhond’s next for Zee TV. The show will be produced under the banner of Bits & Bots Media. We also reported exclusive about Ashish Kaul joining the cast of the show.

(Also Read: Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak really belongs to, deets insideApart from that, we also reported that veteran actress Kishori Shahane has come on board for the show. Kishori is currently a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

Now, according to the latest reports, actress Akanksha Pal and Daljeet Soundh have been roped in for the show.

Akanksha is renowned for her stint in Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Typewriter and Traffic Signal while Daljeet is popular for her role in films like Chalte Chalte, Kal Ho Na Ho and more recently, Kumkum Bhagya.

Dhond, in the past has produced many popular shows in the likes of Divya Drishti and Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. She has also contributed to other production houses like Balaji Telefilms for the supernatural drama Naagin.

How excited are you to watch the Sriti Jha – Arjit Taneja starrer show? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Bollywood movies.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more

Stay tuned to this space for the latest happenings on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities!

