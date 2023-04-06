Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more

Tellychakkar recently caught up with Kishori Shahane to talk about many things, under which the current equation between Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was the first one.
Kishori Shahane

MUMBAI:   Kishori Shahane is a well known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented and apart from being a part of Hindi and Marathi films, she is also an Indian classical and folk dancer. 

She is married to Hindi filmmaker Deepak Balraj Vij. She is a producer who helped to make a film on the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. She is known for appearing in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan. In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2, finishing at the fifth place.

Tellychakkar recently caught up with the actress to talk about many things, under which the current equation between Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was the first one.

When asked about their equation and reports of them unfollowing each other, Kishori replied, “I believe that if you don’t get along, you let it be there, you don’t need to ruin it. If I am not getting along with somebody, why should I go and fight with that person. It is not necessary to get along, just because you are working in a show together. Definitely, Aishwarya and Ayesha have not been together for a while, say 2-3 months. But it’s okay, it's their personal relations. But the way they, put their 100% into the show together is wonderful. They are professional actors and that's what we look upto. You have to realise what you are here for. Working is priority, and later comes everything else."

Further, when asked about the rumours of Neil and Ayesha also not getting along, she said, “Like I said, all of them are very professional actors. They are mature and have come here through their hardwork. They know that in this industry, it is not necessary to be buddies with each and everyone. In fact, I like to keep to myself because I have some priorities. Apart from being together all the time, it’s better to focus on your work together. The three of them are thorough professionals and they focus on their work. Whatever the personal equation is, it’s their decision. I don’t think anyone should even gossip about it. We should respect their space and leave it to them."

Kishori Sahane is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the matriach Bhavani.

