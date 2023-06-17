EXCLUSIVE! Akanksha Puri opens up on what took her so long to sign the show, talks about her survival and strategies, shares her excitement of Salman Khan being the host of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and much more

MUMBAI:Akanksha Puri is a well-known actress in the television industry.

Apart from being an actress, she is a social media star too who enjoys a massive fan following.

Ever since the fans have come to know that she is going to participate in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, they can't hold back their excitement.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Akanksha who spoke about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and much more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Akanksha Puri on her role in Inspector Avinash, “I have not done a character like this earlier”

The excitement level for the show...

I am really excited and finally, it is sinking in that I am doing this show. I was so busy with my work commitments till now, I just didn't realise that I have to enter the house soon.

Waiting this long to say yes to the show...

I have always said that I will definitely do the show when the time is right. I wanted my timing to match. It used to so happen that I was already committed to some other project that I was not able to say yes to it. Finally, this time, my timing matched hence, I said yes. It was always on my wishlist and finally, I am fulfilling the wish of my fans.

Surviving in the house with co-contestants...

This is going to be the first time for me as well as for them. This is going to be challenging for me as well as for them. We are living alone in Mumbai for years away from our families. It is the biggest challenge to share my personal space with someone else. It will be fun. Whatever I have heard of, so many different personalities are going to be a part of the show. I am waiting for surprises.

Strategies and planning...

Not at all. I will be going inside the house the way I am. People have loved the way I am. I am very outspoken and blunt and I want to be the same. I want to maintain the factor for which I am popular among the fans. I want to keep my fashion game strong in the house.

Also, I am not nervous about the task and doing chores in the house. I feel this is my strongest point. I am very excited about it. I want to see what kind of tasks will be there to perform in the house.

Lastly, revealing about her excitement to see Salman Khan who will be hosting the show, Akanksha said, "I think this is one of the reasons I am doing this. It makes really special for me and very big because he has been there for me to support me always. I am very happy and very fond of him. If he wasn't hosting the show then maybe I wouldn't have taken up this season."

Well said, Akanksha!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Akansha Puri reveals explosive details about the relationship status with Mika Singh, and has THIS to say about the swayamvar! Find out what?