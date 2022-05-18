EXCLUSIVE! Akriti is not a VAMP; I want to showcase an emotional side of Akriti too: Riya Bhattacharje

MUMBAI: Riya Bhattacharje is one of the most talented actors in the television industry.

In a small span of time, she has managed to gain immense fame and the audience cannot have enough of her. She is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus. She is seen in a negative light playing the role of Akriti.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Riya spoke about the one thing she would like to change or add to her character if given a chance.

Riya shared, “I frankly want to see an emotional side of Akriti too. We only see that she is jealous. We see that she loves Anubhav and he wants to spend time with Gungun but Akriti is not only jealous. She loves Anubhav alot. I want to showcase an emotional side of Akriti also. She is not a vamp. She is justified from her point of view. She does not hate anybody. She dislikes Gungun, and in the previous episodes the audience must have seen that she even told her that she stole her mother away from her too. So there are many emotions which she has because of which she is behaving in the way she is. I would really like to bring that out sometime if given an opportunity. “

