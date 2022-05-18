EXCLUSIVE! Akriti is not a VAMP; I want to showcase an emotional side of Akriti too: Riya Bhattacharje

In a small span of time, Riya has managed to gain immense fame and the audience cannot have enough of her. She is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus. She is seen in a negative light playing the role of Akriti.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 13:26
EXCLUSIVE! Akriti is not a VAMP; I want to showcase an emotional side of Akriti too: Riya Bhattacharje

MUMBAI: Riya Bhattacharje is one of the most talented actors in the television industry.

Also Read: INTERESTING: Romanch Mehta OPENS UP on his bond with his Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se co-star Riya Bhattacharjee!

In a small span of time, she has managed to gain immense fame and the audience cannot have enough of her. She is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus. She is seen in a negative light playing the role of Akriti.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Riya spoke about the one thing she would like to change or add to her character if given a chance.

Riya shared, “I frankly want to see an emotional side of Akriti too. We only see that she is jealous. We see that she loves Anubhav and he wants to spend time with Gungun but Akriti is not only jealous. She loves Anubhav alot. I want to showcase an emotional side of Akriti also. She is not a vamp. She is justified from her point of view. She does not hate anybody. She dislikes Gungun, and in the previous episodes the audience must have seen that she even told her that she stole her mother away from her too. So there are many emotions which she has because of which she is behaving in the way she is. I would really like to bring that out sometime if given an opportunity. “

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sumati Singh roped in for Shoonya Square's next for Dangal TV?

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

Riya Bhattacharjee Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Star Plus Akriti audience Tellychakkar.com emotional jealous Anubhav Gungun
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 13:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Aayush Shokeen roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?
MUMBAI : The much-awaited season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to be back on the screens soon. Yesterday, Parth...
OMG! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam finally cracked the clue, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Fashion face off! Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna were caught wearing the same outfit! Who looks more gorgeous?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Garima insulted by Maya, doesn’t take it offensively
MUMBAI: Garima doesn’t take it offensively and asks what she can do to help. Maya tells her to go check if Gungun is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti shows the love Anubhav has for her, Gungun shows how she loves Ranvijay
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Amazing! Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee reveals the key factors behind her and Sandeep Sejwal's successful marriage
MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee has carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry.Having worked in several shows, she...
Recent Stories
arjun-malika
Interesting! Lovebirds Malaika Arora to soon tie the knot with beau Arjun Kapoor, details inside
Latest Video