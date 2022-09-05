EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Kumar to grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his forthcoming film Prithviraj

Akki is there for sure to entertain the viewers and also pull the leg of Kapil Sharma with his hilarious sense of humour and amazing comic timing, we aren't aware if Manushi too will grace the show or not.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 16:32
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from one of your favourite comedy reality shows.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on small screens which the viewers simply love to watch. 

The show has a stellar cast of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. 

Actress Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Team Shark Tank to be the guest of Kapil Sharma in Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show

The viewers have seen so many A-list actors not just from the Hindi industry but also from the South Indian industry gracing the show to promote their films. 

The show is now gearing up for a new star cast to grace the stage soon. 

A lot of new movies are lined up which will be hitting the small screens soon. 

The Kapil Sharma Show will now see team Akshay Kumar gracing the show once again. 

The superstar of Bollywood will be seen promoting his forthcoming historical drama Prithviraj. 

The movie also stars Miss World Manushi Chhillar who will be making her big Bollywood debut with this movie. 

While Akki is there for sure to entertain the viewers and also pull the leg of Kapil Sharma with his hilarious sense of humour and amazing comic timing, we aren't aware if Manushi too will grace the show or not. 

The much-awaited trailer of Prithviraj was launched today. 

We had also previously reported about actors like Mukesh Rishi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Abhimanyu Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur gracing the show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: ENTERTAINING: Kiku Sharda JOKES about how Akshay Kumar and Tapsee Pannu visit The Kapil Sharma Show!


 

Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Sudesh Lehri Kiku Sharda Sumona Chakravarty Chandan Prabhakar Archana Puran Singh Sony TV The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Kartik Aaryan Tabu Kiara Advani Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Manushi Chhillar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 16:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Too Hot to Handle! Rashami Desai stuns netizens in a super-sexy Royal blue outfit
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
AWW! Ram says 'I LOVE YOU' to Priya, will she respond to his confession in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on the small screens. The show has witnessed several...
Oh No! Aryan and Imlie terribly fail at trying out this trend, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
EXCLUSIVE! TejRan to grace the stage of Khatra Khatra Khatra for the first time
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of...
EXCLUSIVE: To showcase a character holding a lot of angst and yet come across positively is quite challenging: Gunjan Bhatia on experience shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, bond with Shabir Ahluwalia and much more…
MUMBAI: Gunjan Bhatia is one of the most talented actresses our television industry can boast of.She has been seen in...
TC AWARDS! We award Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra and Vikas Gupta for excelling in the reality shows, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another Tc awards. This time the category for the same is for personalities who have...
Recent Stories
Scary! Priyanka Chopra revealed she got frightened when a stranger started starring her from her balcony, scroll down to know mo
Scary! Priyanka Chopra revealed she got frightened when a stranger started starring her from her balcony, scroll down to know more
Latest Video