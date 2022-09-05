EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Kumar to grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his forthcoming film Prithviraj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from one of your favourite comedy reality shows.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on small screens which the viewers simply love to watch.

The show has a stellar cast of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others.

Actress Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

The viewers have seen so many A-list actors not just from the Hindi industry but also from the South Indian industry gracing the show to promote their films.

The show is now gearing up for a new star cast to grace the stage soon.

A lot of new movies are lined up which will be hitting the small screens soon.

The Kapil Sharma Show will now see team Akshay Kumar gracing the show once again.

The superstar of Bollywood will be seen promoting his forthcoming historical drama Prithviraj.

The movie also stars Miss World Manushi Chhillar who will be making her big Bollywood debut with this movie.

While Akki is there for sure to entertain the viewers and also pull the leg of Kapil Sharma with his hilarious sense of humour and amazing comic timing, we aren't aware if Manushi too will grace the show or not.

The much-awaited trailer of Prithviraj was launched today.

We had also previously reported about actors like Mukesh Rishi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Abhimanyu Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur gracing the show.

