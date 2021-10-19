EXCLUSIVE! Alefia Kapadia on playing a strong-headed woman in BALH 2: The show is very progressive compared to what Indian culture has showcased, talks about being a LIFE COACH apart from doing acting

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is working wonders with season 2 and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

The show's first season had already created a special place in everyone's heart and viewers' expectations were quite high with the new season.

Ekta Kapoor definitely knows how to create magic and she did it once again.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a completely new star cast with some well-known and new faces from the Telly world.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Alefia Kapadia to be seen as Disha Parmar's sister in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, shares interesting details about her character

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be playing the lead roles while Manraj Singh Sarma, Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Alefia Kapadia, Ajay Nagrath among others are also seen in pivotal roles.

Among the amazing bunch of actors, the viewers are in love with Alefia's character Sara aka Sarangi in the show.

The vivacious diva is seen as Priya's elder sister and is being loved for her stellar performance.

While Alefia has proved her mettle in acting with this show, TellyChakkar got in touch with the stunning beauty who got candid about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and spilt some interesting beans on the same.

Let's take a look:

The show is not just about Ram-Priya's story. It also shows the strong side of Priya and her sisters who have faced problems in their personal life as well as in a family but are still moving on and shown independent working women. Your thoughts on this.

I feel the show is very progressive compared to what the Indian culture has been showcased. Priya and her sisters come from a lower-middle-class family. There are several instances that are shown in the serial that is brilliantly shown which prove that the show is extremely progressive. It is amazing to see such changes in the shows these days. Priya is also shown like that as she is looking after so many things. It is all very well balanced. This show stands out in a way that 'You can have it all'.

A change you are looking forward to seeing in your character.

Sara's backstory is yet to be unfolded. Her story is quite difficult. She is currently running her own bakery now and also had a small kid. Even after all this, she is looking after her family, looking after her kid. It is amazing to notice that women are showcased as very strong, powerful, independent and multitaskers. I am hoping to see Sara's story.

Are you pursuing any alternate profession apart from acting, if yes, what's it? Did you think about any other career choice before taking up acting?

About a decade ago, I went through certain experiences in my life that pushed me into higher consciousness. I am a psychology and philosophy student. It has always grabbed my interest in psychology, quantum physics and much more. I used to read a lot. I also love writing, so whenever I read something, I make a note of it. I have been making notes and writing diaries since the past 8 to 10 years. About two years ago, I came across a seminar and it was to become a life coach. After going to this seminar, I felt this is something meant for me. Maybe this is the reason I have been attracted to philosophy and Psychology and I thought let's give it a shot and signed up for the program. I became a certified Life Coach in June 2020. The part and parcel of becoming a Life Coach is that they teach you how you should approach people, how you can get clients and how you can help people transform.

No one knew a pandemic will hit the planet and I felt that it all fell in place as acting came to a halt. I prominently got into life coaching and I was conducting workshops. I got a lot of clients and I was so satisfied transforming them. I have now understood this whole concept of life. The job of a life coach is to help you understand in case you are stuck in any pattern.

Isn't that amazing?

Alefia has previously done shows like Just Mohabbat, Daman, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Reporters, Satrangi Sasural among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Alefia Kapadia aka Sara decided not to go for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 audition but still bagged the show; DETAILS HERE