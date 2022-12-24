Exclusive! Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma attempts suicide, rushed to the hospital

MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma, who is one of the famous names on television as well as in the Bollywood industry, has reportedly attempted suicide. According to sources, she has been rushed to the hospital.

The 20-year-old actress started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

She is currently seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she plays the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. Tunisha Sharma has also been a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, the actress played the role of young Katrina Kaif, and in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, she was seen as Vidya Balan’s daughter.

