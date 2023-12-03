Exclusive! Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha actor Abhishek Nigam gives a savage reply when asked THIS question, deets inside

These days, Abhishek Nigam is grabbing headlines as he has replaced Sheezan Khan as the lead in the serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, where he is essaying the character of Ali Baba.
MUMBAI:Abhishek Nigam is a well-known personality in the television industry, and today he has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’, and he was also part of the Bollywood movie ‘Panipat’.

These days, he is grabbing headlines as he has replaced Sheezan Khan as the lead in the serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, where he is essaying the character of Ali Baba.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where we had a very interesting conversation with him.

What is the most useless talent that you have?
I don't really have a lot of useless talent but I have this talent where I can play a little with my nose. It can expand a little.

Which body of yours is your favourite?
I think my hands. I mean, of course this is my favourite part. It does a lot of things. I think these hands hold a lot of responsibilities too.

Which is the weirdest nickname that you ever got?
I haven't really got such a nickname that I can recollect.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?
Never.

Which is a trend that you follow but never approved of?
I don't go with trends. I tend to create trends.

What's a compliment that you got that sounded more like an insult?
Sometimes I get this compliment that "You work really well. You work even better than Siddharth." I get confused thinking are they insulting my brother or complimenting me, like what do they mean?

Which fictional character do you think would be the most boring in real life?
I cannot recollect someone like that as of now. I think fictional characters can't be so boring. I don't know, I can't think of anyone.

My partner gives me the best ... (complete the sentence).
Gym training advice.

What's a lie you said in this segment?
Nothing was a lie. Everything was true.

Say something weird to your fans.
What weird thing can I say to my fans. They are such good people. All I can tell them is that when our show is going on then please watch it and if you're studying at that time then you can leave your studies aside for a while. I know studies are very important.

This was our conversation with Abhishek Nigam. Tell us what you think about this conversation.

