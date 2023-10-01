Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence

MUMBAI: Abhishek Nigam is a well-known actor in the industry. He has given some amazing performance in projects like ‘India's Daughter’,’ Hero - Gayab Mode On’ and ‘Panipat’.

Abhishek is currently in the news as there is a buzz that he is going to play the lead in Sab TV’s Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul.

Talking about the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. Sheezan Mohammed Khan and late actress Tunisha Sharma were the main leads in the show which was produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez under Peninsula Pictures.

Abhishek Nigam was a very good friend of Tunisha Sharma and had also worked with her earlier in Hero – Gayab Mode On.

Tunisha Sharma was an Indian television and film actress. She made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as Chand Kawar in 2015.

Tunisha made her film debut with Fitoor, playing Young Firdaus, and later played a young Diya in Baar Baar Dekho. In both of these films, she played Katrina Kaif's younger version.

She was last seen in SAB TV’s Ali Baba: Dastan-E- Kabul until 24th December, when she committed suicide on the sets of the show by hanging herself in the makeup room.

The lead of the show, Sheezan Khan, who was Tunisha’s rumoured partner, was taken into custody on the grounds of abetment to suicide. Tunisha’s mother has filed a complaint and demanded a complete investigation of the case.

The news had shocked the TV industry to its core and no one can wrap their head around the fact that such a young and promising actor is gone this soon.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Abhishek Nigam, where we asked him questions relating to the show.

When asked about him playing the lead role and if that’s true, he first jokingly said “The news is coming from here (pointing at the Tellychakkar logo).”

However, the actor gave a serious reply too, saying, “I have given this answer a lot of times. I wanted to stay away from giving such answers. It’s not my decision. It cannot be my decision. So whenever whatever decision will be taken, it won’t be in my hands. These are some big things and we are no one to give our opinion on it. So let’s hope for the best. People should think very well before taking any step.”

