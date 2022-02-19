Exclusive! Aman Gandhi aka Ayushmann of Bhagya Laxmi reveals why he signed the show, talks about doing Bigg Boss someday, and shares his thoughts on OTT taking over Bollywood and Television

MUMBAI: Aman Gandhi is known for his performance in serials like Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Naagin, Daayan, etc.

Currently, he is seen on the show “Bhagya Laxmi” where he is essaying the character of Ayushmann. The audience loves his character.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Aman and asked him why he signed the show and he also revealed how he would love to do a reality show like Bigg Boss and more.

What is the one thing that drove you in signing for the show and character?

When I was offered the role I was given a short brief about it and the character was an important part of the show. All this while I was cast in negative characters and this time when I heard about my character I was excited to play someone positive and Ayushmann as a character is very similar to me and hence I signed the characters and the show.

In the future, if you are offered a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi would you accept the offer?

I would love to do a reality show in the future. Especially a show like Bigg Boss though I am scared to do the show it will be super fun and consequences that come along with it also as lots of twists and turns, it would be interesting to be a part of a reality show.

The OTT space is growing larger, do you think that it would take over the business of Bollywood and Television?

Well, I don’t think it can take over the business of Television or Bollywood as people still love watching serials and the craze for it would never go there are very loyal audiences for television. As far as the movies are concerned the audience does love to go and watch a movie in theatres that experience is only different, so I don’t feel the business would affect.

