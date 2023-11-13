EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up if he will make a comeback in Anupamaa or not, reveals he misses shooting with Apara Mehta and Rupali Ganguly and much more

Aman Maheshwari had entered Star Plus' show Anupamaa in a pivotal role along with actress Apara Mehta. However, the actor's character ended in the show all of a sudden.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 06:15
Aman Maheshwari

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Aman Maheshwari recently entered Dangal TV's show Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani. 

The actor's entry has only spiced up the drama. 

The ardent viewers of the popular drama series are in love with Aman's character and how the storyline has progressed. 

While Aman has always kept the viewers updated about his latest whereabouts through social media, TellyChakkar got in touch with him about many interesting things.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Ishita Ganguly to replace Chahat Pandey in Dangal TV's Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani

Before bagging Nath, Aman was seen in a pivotal role in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. 

He played the character of Nakul who was Guru Maa Malti Devi's most trusted employee. 

However, in the shocking twists and turns in the story, Aman's character Nakul made an abrupt exit from the show and was never seen back. 

When asked about the same, Aman said, ''As of now, from the creative point of view, Nakul might or might not come back to Anupamaa. I am not really sure about it.''

Further, when asked if he misses shooting with the cast of Anupamaa to which Aman said, ''I miss shooting with Apara ma'am and Rupali ma'am the most. It was the most amazing and beautiful experience of mine. I am in touch with both of them. They are such darlings and sweet people. I also miss shooting with the entire cast but I miss these two the most as I had too many scenes with them.''

Lastly, revealing the type of projects he would love to be a part of, Aman said, ''I'll be mostly looking forward to working in OTT or doing the lead role. I would want to play negative roles as well but it should be the main negative lead and the story is focussed on him.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Aman Maheshwari reveals he dated an actress but later parted ways, opens up on the casting couch and much more

Star Plus Aman Maheswari Nath nath krisha aur gauri ki kahani Ishita Ganguly Anupamaa Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 Dangal TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sexy! Here are the times Junglee actress Pooja Sawant raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI :Over the time actress Pooja Sawant with her series and characters has been grabbing the attention of the fans,...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Barkha warns Malti Devi about Anupama’s power
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Pariva Praniti on how to make things easy for women, “Let them be and let them do whatever the hell they want to do”
MUMBAI : TV actress Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Kimaya commits suicide, Viren suffers from heart attack
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kavya: Wow! Kavya and Adhiraj realise their feelings for each other
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up if he will make a comeback in Anupamaa or not, reveals he misses shooting with Apara Mehta and Rupali Ganguly and much more
MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Aman Maheshwari recently entered Dangal TV's show Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani. The...
Recent Stories
Pooja Sawant
Sexy! Here are the times Junglee actress Pooja Sawant raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pariva Praniti
Exclusive! Pariva Praniti on how to make things easy for women, “Let them be and let them do whatever the hell they want to do”
Ashmit
Exclusive! Ashmit Patel talks about his viral video from Bigg Boss Season 4 and shares his views on YouTubers Vs Tv actors concept
Diwali
Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali the celebrity-way, this year!
Salil Ankola
Must Read! THIS former cricketer turned actor who appeared on Bigg Boss, CID, played for World Cup with Sachin Tendulkar, alcohol ruined him
Celebrities
Celebrities share their dream roles!
Mohit Malhotra
Actor Mohit Malhotra is happily single, and he says the right person comes into your life just when it's the right time for you to connect