EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up if he will make a comeback in Anupamaa or not, reveals he misses shooting with Apara Mehta and Rupali Ganguly and much more

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Aman Maheshwari recently entered Dangal TV's show Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani.

The actor's entry has only spiced up the drama.

The ardent viewers of the popular drama series are in love with Aman's character and how the storyline has progressed.

While Aman has always kept the viewers updated about his latest whereabouts through social media, TellyChakkar got in touch with him about many interesting things.

Before bagging Nath, Aman was seen in a pivotal role in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

He played the character of Nakul who was Guru Maa Malti Devi's most trusted employee.

However, in the shocking twists and turns in the story, Aman's character Nakul made an abrupt exit from the show and was never seen back.

When asked about the same, Aman said, ''As of now, from the creative point of view, Nakul might or might not come back to Anupamaa. I am not really sure about it.''

Further, when asked if he misses shooting with the cast of Anupamaa to which Aman said, ''I miss shooting with Apara ma'am and Rupali ma'am the most. It was the most amazing and beautiful experience of mine. I am in touch with both of them. They are such darlings and sweet people. I also miss shooting with the entire cast but I miss these two the most as I had too many scenes with them.''

Lastly, revealing the type of projects he would love to be a part of, Aman said, ''I'll be mostly looking forward to working in OTT or doing the lead role. I would want to play negative roles as well but it should be the main negative lead and the story is focussed on him.''

