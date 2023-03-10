Exclusive! Amandeep Sidhu reveals how she reacted when she learned Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra were the leads of the show and if she took any reference from the previous season

MUMBAI: Amandeep Sidhu is a well-known television actress and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Naagin Season 6, Chashni, Tantra, Choti Sarrdaarni, etc.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her performance in the serial Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu where she is the lead of the show and essays the character of "Siya"

The show has gone on air and the fans have given it a thumbs up and they like the new look of the actors.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! My character is highly unpredictable, the audience would not know what to expect the next moment: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what was her reaction when she got to know that Dheeraj and Karanvir were the leads of the show and if she took any reference from the previous season.

Did you watch the previous season of Saubhagyavati Bhava and did you follow Sriti as it's not an easy character to follow?

I have seen the first season ten years back but I didn't take any reference from there because as an actor I have the power to play any character according to me and I have to put my input.

What was your first reaction when you came to know that Karanvir Bohra and Dheeraj Dhoopar were the leads of the show and how did the ice break between you'll?

When I got to know that Dheeraj was playing Raghav's character I was very happy and makers have done a great job when it comes to casting. I feel Dheeraj is apt for the role, of Karanvir.

What can you say about him? I don't think I can say anything because he is such a good actor.

Did you put any extra effort to match their energy level?

As I have said earlier, this role is very different from the other characters that I have played till now and I have worked on my crying and how to get scared. I used to read the script and then imagine what someone would be going through if this was real. So when we used to have a workshop I used to take the script and go home and enact the scene and work on how to execute the scene.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Amandeep Sidhu on the show and in a completely different character.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ Exclusive! My character is highly unpredictable, the audience would not know what to expect the next moment: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2







