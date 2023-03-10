Exclusive! Amandeep Sidhu reveals how she reacted when she learned Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra were the leads of the show and if she took any reference from the previous season

Exclusive! Amandeep Sidhu reveals how she reacted when she learned Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra were the leads of the show and if she took any reference from the previous season
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 05:45
AMANDEEP SIDHU

MUMBAI: Amandeep Sidhu is a well-known television actress and she has a good fan following. 

She is best known for her roles in serials like Naagin Season 6, Chashni, Tantra, Choti Sarrdaarni, etc. 

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her performance in the serial Saubhagyavati Bhava:  Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu where she is the lead of the show and essays the character of  "Siya" 

The show has gone on air and the fans have given it a thumbs up and they like the new look of the actors. 

ALSO READ :Exclusive! My character is highly unpredictable, the audience would not know what to expect the next moment: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what was her reaction when she got to know that Dheeraj and Karanvir were the leads of the show and if she took any reference from the previous season. 

Did you watch the previous season of Saubhagyavati Bhava and did you follow Sriti as it's not an easy character to follow? 

I have seen the first season ten years back but I didn't take any reference from there because as an actor I have the power to play any character according to me and I have to put my input. 

What was your first reaction when you came to know that Karanvir Bohra and Dheeraj Dhoopar were the leads of the show and how did the ice break between you'll? 

When I got to know that Dheeraj was playing Raghav's character I was very happy and makers have done a great job when it comes to casting. I feel Dheeraj is apt for the role, of Karanvir. 

What can you say about him? I don't think I can say anything because he is such a good actor. 

Did you put any extra effort to match their energy level? 

As I have said earlier, this role is very different from the other characters that I have played till now and I have worked on my crying and how to get scared. I used to read the script and then imagine what someone would be going through if this was real. So when we used to have a workshop I used to take the script and go home and enact the scene and work on how to execute the scene. 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Amandeep Sidhu on the show and in a completely different character. 

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ Exclusive! My character is highly unpredictable, the audience would not know what to expect the next moment: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2


 

 
 

Amandeep Sidhu Karanvir Bohra Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu Star Bharat Tellychakkar Hoststar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 05:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Yuvraj beats up Viaan, latter gets hospitalised
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! “I wish Veer could emote aggressively” - Jatin Arora on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan...
Exclusive! Amandeep Sidhu reveals how she reacted when she learned Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra were the leads of the show and if she took any reference from the previous season
MUMBAI: Amandeep Sidhu is a well-known television actress and she has a good fan following. She is best known for her...
Exclusive! Bhagya Laksmi fame Akash Chaudhary gives a message to the people of his fraternity "The more authentic you are, the more people will like you."
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Whoa! Check out this list of the highest paid TV hosts who have made a place in the hearts of the audiences
MUMBAI: India has a great number of content consumers with a variety of contents and their types. Be it movies, short...
Exclusive! Twinkle Arora shares a thought about the debate between actors and youtubers on reality shows and reveals if she is participating in Bigg Boss Season 17
MUMBAI: Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan.She is also associated...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Really! Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the lead in Animal was THIS superstar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saubhayavati Bhava 2
Exclusive! Saubhayavati Bhava 2 is not only a show, it will become a movement: Karanvir Bohra
Karan Luthra
Exclusive! Karan Luthra has become an iconic character on television; whatever I am today is because of Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar
Nehha Pendse
EXCLUSIVE! Nehha Pendse shares her thoughts on saying yes to May I Come In Madam? Season 2; opens up on her bond with the show's cast, says, ''It was not that we met exactly after 5 years, I was in touch with them''
Karanvir Bohra
Exclusive! Some people pass comments without even knowing what the show is about, it has never been about glorifying abuse and negativity: Karanvir Bohra on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Exclusive! My character is highly unpredictable, the audience would not know what to expect the next moment: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi to host Star Bharat’s 'Savdhaan India'?