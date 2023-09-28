Exclusive! My character is highly unpredictable, the audience would not know what to expect the next moment: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Dheeraj mentioned how he manifested doing this character and what the audience can expect from the second installment.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 15:12
Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar has come a long way in his career.

He gained immense fame with his stint as Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s popular programming ‘Kundali Bhagya’. Now that the iconic show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu’, the second installment of ‘Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?’

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Dheeraj mentioned, “I have been in this industry for 14 years now and I have never done such kind of a grey shaded character. I manifested doing such a role. I do not think there is such a role on Indian television. The show is in a different space altogether.

The audience would not expect what to look forward to in the next moment. He is highly unpredictable. I am really enjoying this show and the entire team and the script is helping me bring out the character well.”

We asked Dheeraj if people will be able to relate to the drama as the original version aired at a time when the scenario was different as compared to now, where women are more vocal. He shared, “Well, the story is based on interpersonal relationships around the current scenario. People will be able to relate to the storyline very well.”

Since there are a lot of audience perspectives also around negativity being glorified and that it might inspire some people to behave in a similar fashion, Dheeraj mentioned, “Raghav Jindal has many positives too. One needs to find the reasoning behind his actions. I am not trying to justify his actions but when you watch the show, you will realize where he is coming from. The audience these days is very smart. With so much of OTT content among other things being consumed, they understand that this is purely for entertainment.”

“I shoot for 12 hours and once I pack up, I leave my character on the set and go back home to spend time with my wife and kid. I do not take Raghav Jindal back home.”

Well said Dheeraj! 
 

Dheeraj Dhoopar Zee TV Raghav Jindal Kundali Bhagya Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? saubhagyavati bhava 2 Star Bharat
