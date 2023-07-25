EXCLUSIVE! Amar Sharma to enter Dangal TV's show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2

Amar Sharma is all set to enter Dangal TV's Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 where he will be playing a pivotal role.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 14:33
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing leaps, entries, exits and major changes in the storyline. 

Dangal TV's Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 is running on small screens for a long time now and it is everyone's favourite. 

The show stars Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra in the lead roles. 

Fans have loved this on-screen jodi a lot. 

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon which will spice up the drama. 

TellyChakkar has exclusive learnt that actor Amar Sharma is all set to enter the show. 

Amar will be portraying the role of Madhusudan, husband of Manorama. 

Manorama's character is played by Jaya Bhattacharya. 

Well, we are sure Amar's entry will bring a major twist to the story. 

Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. 

The show also stars actors like Ashish Dixit, Jaya Ojha, Seema Azmi, Sara Khan among others. 

It premiered on 3 October 2022. It is the second installment of Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein palkon ki chhaon mein 2 Dangal TV Ashish Dixit Jaya Ojha Seema Azmi Sara Khan Amar Sharma Trupti Mishra Vin Rana TellyChakkar
