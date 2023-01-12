Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay buys a swanky new BMW

There are a lot of actors who are fans of four wheelers and Amar happens to be one of them. It was only recently that Gauahar Khan and Krystle Dsouza purchased vehicles and flaunted them on social media.
Amar Upadhyay

MUMBAI: Amar Upadhyay is one of the most versatile actors on television today. He has been a part of an array of television shows in the past and the audience has been smitten with his acting chops.

The actor is currently seen in Colors’ recently launched show Doree and the show has already grabbed the attention of the audience with its off-beat drama and the storyline of a six-year-old girl who challenges patriarchy and fights with the regressive thinking of Kailashi Devi. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Amar Upadhyay sheds light on his upcoming show Dori, says, ''No one has ever seen me playing such a role before'')

The show features Mahi Bhanushali, Sudhaa Chandran, Amar Upadhyay in the leading roles.

Amar has a lot of experience as an actor in the industry and his last stint was in Colors’ Molkki. Talking about his personal life, Amar Upadhyay is married to Hetal Upadhyay and has two kids- Chenab Upadhyay and Aryaman Upadhyay.

Amar owns a plush 5BHK in Andheri where his bedroom faces the sea and the other rooms show him all the way to Malad. Amar, in an interview also mentioned that his house is so airy that if he opens the windows, he would not need fans or air-conditioners.

Well, according to the recent rumours, Amar has now purchased a luxurious BMW car!

There are a lot of actors who are fans of four wheelers and Amar happens to be one of them. It was only recently the Gauahar Khan and Krystle Dsouza purchased vehicles and flaunted them on social media. (Also Read: Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay approached to be part of Kundali Bhagya )

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of entertainment. 

