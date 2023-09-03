Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay approached to be part of Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kundlai Bhagya will be soon going in for a leap and new actors will be joining the show. As per sources, Amar Upadhyay has been approached for Kundali Bhagya and he might be part of the show post the leap.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and its among the top 10 shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The shows started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhopar in lead roles but then later on Dheeraj left the show and was replaced by Shakti Arora.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast.

As we had reported earlier that the show will be taking a leap Shakti Arora wouldn’t part of the show and many new actors will be joining the show.

But there has been a lot of buzz about who will take over the show as the next generation after the leap and once the stars leave.

As per sources, Amar Upadhyay has been approached for Kundali Bhagya and he might be part of the show post the leap.

Not much is known about his character, but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Amar has always been part of Balaji serials and he has begun his career with their most successful show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Well, the show will be soon going for a leap and new actors will be joining the show.

