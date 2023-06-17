EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are being produced these days.

Star Plus is one such channel that has been entertaining viewers for several years.

EXCLUSIVE! Director and producer Rajan Shahi talks about the challenge of shows airing 7 days a week; says, "I feel pressurized to maintain the top position of Anupamaa but I try to use my learnings as a director"

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu, and many more.

We all know that Rajan Shahi is a very popular producer in the television industry.

The ace producer's two shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been quite popular among the fans.

And now, Rajan Shahi is gearing up for the launch of another show.

The show is yet to be titled and will be airing on Star Plus.

After exclusively reporting names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, and Abhidnya Bhave, we have another big name who is set to join the show's cast.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Amit Behl is all set to be a part of this show.

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

Amit Behl is well-known for his roles in several shows like Shanti, Kksum, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and the list goes on.

The actor is currently seen in Dangal Tv's show Bindiya Sarkar.

Amit has starred in several Hindi movies as well.

How excited are you for Rajan Shahi's upcoming show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus

 

Rajan Shahi's upcoming untitled show on Star Plus will see many prominent personalities from the film and television industry playing pivotal roles.
