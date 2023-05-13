EXCLUSIVE! Anila Kharbanda Garg to be a part of Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Shemaroo Umang is one such web platform where a lot of shows have been produced.

We gave an exclusive update that Shemaroo Umang is coming up with a new show soon which is titled Kundali Milan.

We had exclusively updated that Ankit Bathla will play the lead and is paired opposite Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi.

The actor is known for his performances in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki, Naagin, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, and many more.

And now, one more actress is all set to join the show's star cast and it is Anila Kharbanda Garg.

The actress will be portraying the role of the hero's sister in the show.

Palak Kaur and Shilpi Maheshwari will also be seen in the show.

Apart from that, Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi has bagged the lead role in the drama series.

Kundali Milan is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.

