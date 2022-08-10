Exclusive! Shiwani Chakaborty and Vicky Singh Kashyap roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

As per reports, the channel is coming up with a new show tentatively titled, Soubhagya and is said to be produced by writer-producers Raghuvir Shekawat and Ravindra Gautam under the ‘Do Dooni Chaar Production’ banner.

While not many details are known about the show, it is always interesting to see something new.

As per sources, Actors Shiwani Chakraborty and Vicky Singh Kashyap have been roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show.

While Shiwani has been seen in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nimki Mukhiya, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuniyen, and more, Vikcy is a pretty known name in the TVC world and has appeared in the ads for many known brands.

There are also reports that Arti Singh will be featured in the project, and it is also being reported that Shemaroo Umang has a lot of new exciting shows coming up.

