Exclusive! Shiwani Chakaborty and Vicky Singh Kashyap roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 05:00
Shiwani Chakaborty and Vicky Singh Kashyap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Buneet Kapoor, Punit Tejwani and Vikas Grover roped in for Disney+ Hotstar’s web series

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

As per reports, the channel is coming up with a new show tentatively titled, Soubhagya and is said to be produced by writer-producers Raghuvir Shekawat and Ravindra Gautam under the ‘Do Dooni Chaar Production’ banner.

While not many details are known about the show, it is always interesting to see something new. 

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering you the latest and exclusive updates.

As per sources, Actors Shiwani Chakraborty and Vicky Singh Kashyap have been roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show.

While Shiwani has been seen in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nimki Mukhiya, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuniyen, and more, Vikcy is a pretty known name in the TVC world and has appeared in the ads for many known brands.

There are also reports that Arti Singh will be featured in the project, and it is also being reported that Shemaroo Umang has a lot of new exciting shows coming up.

Are you excited about what the new show is about?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Amir K Malik and Preetika Chauhan roped in for movie Dabish

Shemaroo Umang Shemaroo Umang New Show Vikas Grover Aladdin Preetika Chauhan Savdhaan India Shiwani Chakraborty Vicky Singh Kashyap Arti Singh Do Dooni Char Productions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.After...
Faltu: Major Revelation! Ayaan confesses his love for Faltu in front of his family
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Aww! From Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi to Alice Kaushik-Kanwar Dhillon; here are some of the TV celebs who fell for their co-stars
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you some of the...
What! The role of Raghav in Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se was almost played by these actors and not Rahil Azam! Check out the full list here!
MUMBAI : Star Bharat recently launched another show titled Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se, which is produced by...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big Twist! Virat gets insecure seeing Sai, Savi and Satya get close; Pakhi enjoys the tension
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Guneet Monga
Exclusive! Was Guneet Monga hospitalised after Oscars 2023? Here's what the producer has to say

Latest Video

Related Stories
here are some of the TV celebs who fell for their co-stars
Aww! From Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi to Alice Kaushik-Kanwar Dhillon; here are some of the TV celebs who fell for their co-stars
Rupali Ganguly
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals that this special person is her forever date and it’s not her husband
Vikas Grover and Preetika Chauhan
Breaking! Vikas Grover and Preetika Chauhan roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!
Nilanjana Purkayasstha
Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot's slice-of-life show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang to go on air soon!
Dalljiet Kaur
Aww! Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel receive a warm welcome at their Kenya home
Arti Singh
Exclusive! Arti Singh bags Shemaroo Umang's new show