EXCLUSIVE! Anita Hassanandani INTRODUCES Zee TV's upcoming show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face of television that doesn't need any introduction.

The diva has been slaying in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry.

Anita is now a yummy mommy of a baby boy Aarav who she gave birth to earlier this year.

Since then, Anita has been away from acting. While the diehard fans miss Anita on-screen, the actress is busy enjoying her mommy duties.

Anita is a major inspiration for many as she has worked really hard to achieve this level of success.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that Anita has given her support to Zee TV's upcoming show Iss Mod Pe Jaate Hain.

The show stars Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal in the lead roles.

Anita has got lots of love and support from the fans for all her shows and it is really sweet of her to extend the same support to a new show and her fellow mates from the industry.

The show's concept is based on how a man believes in equality and wants his life partner to get the same love and respect.

Anita exclusively spoke about the same topic where she also shared her personal experience.

She said, "I started working soon after my marriage. There have been times when I have had hectic work schedules and I have worked in so many shifts but my husband has been extremely supportive. I don't think any woman is weak. In fact, women are strong enough to deal with any situation."

Anita has clearly set a great example that a woman's dreams don't get over once they are married and they can always achieve lots with the love and support of their dear ones, especially, their life partners.

The actress has been happily married for 8 years now and has achieved several things on a professional level.

The beautiful diva has never forgotten to give her husband Rohit Reddy the credit for her success and the way he has supported her.

Zee TV’s Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain will hit the small screens on 6th December.

