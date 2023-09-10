EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhargava on doing Bigg Boss: I had sleepless nights after watching the episodes and realized that if this is happening to me after watching it for 40 minutes, what will happen if I am in that house?

Ankita Bhargava opens up on her views on Bigg Boss, reveals why she is a better producer than husband Karan Patel and much more.
Ankita Bhargava

MUMBAI: Ankita Bhargava has been a part of the television industry for several years now. 

The actress has been a part of popular shows like Reporters, Kesar, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gaye, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein among others. 

Ankita has also been a part of movies like Action Kackson, Akira, and Hum Do Anjaane. 

We all know that Ankit has been away from the small screens ever since she became a mother to baby girl Mehr in the year 2019.

However, years after Mehr was born, Ankita has now turned into a producer and her first film Darran Chhoo is all set for a release on 13th October. 

The movie will see Ankita's husband Karan Patel in the lead role. 

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Ankit spoke about picking up projects like Bigg Boss and much more. 

A lot of celebs are choosing reality shows for their comeback. 

When asked Ankita if she would love to go to Bigg Boss, she said, ''I had seen one or two seasons. I had sleepless nights after watching the episodes. I then realized that if this is happening to me after watching it for 40 minutes, what will happen if I am in that house? I don't think I want to do a show like that.''

Ankita had revealed that there is a script that has come to her which is written keeping her in mind. So that could be her next project. 

When jokingly asked if Karan will produce that project to which Ankita said, ''I think I am a better producer than Karan. He is very generous when it comes to spending money. He does not know how to bargain. (laughs)''

Lastly, when asked how she feels seeing her handsome husband romancing on-screen with his co-actresses, Ankita said, ''There is a kissing scene in the movie. I cast that actress who is kissing Karan for a scene. I was sitting there when he was performing the scene and directing him.''

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 06:00

