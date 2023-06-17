EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The channel is currently airing some top shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu, and many more.

We all know that Rajan Shahi is a very popular producer in the television industry.

The ace producer's two shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been quite popular among the fans.

And now, Rajan Shahi is gearing up for the launch of another show.

It is reported that the show will be airing on Star Plus.

And now, Tellychakkar has an exclusive update that actress Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave have been considered for this untitled show.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

Ankita is known for her roles in shows like Lajwanti, Yeh Vaada Raha, Ek Shringaar - Swabhimaan, and Laal Ishq.

Meanwhile, Abhitnya is a well-known name in the Marathi industry.

She was seen in the Hindi TV show Bawara Dil.

We had exclusively reported Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe being roped in for this project.

