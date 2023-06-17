EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus?

Rajan Shahi is gearing up for the launch of his new show on Star Plus.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 11:08
Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are being produced these days. 

Star Plus is one such channel that has been entertaining viewers since several years. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Director and producer Rajan Shahi talks about the challenge of shows airing 7 days a week; says, “I feel pressurized to maintain the top position of Anupamaa but I try to use my learnings as a director”

The channel is currently airing some top shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu, and many more. 

We all know that Rajan Shahi is a very popular producer in the television industry. 

The ace producer's two shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been quite popular among the fans. 

And now, Rajan Shahi is gearing up for the launch of another show. 

It is reported that the show will be airing on Star Plus. 

And now, Tellychakkar has an exclusive update that actress Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave have been considered for this untitled show.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet. 

Ankita is known for her roles in shows like Lajwanti, Yeh Vaada Raha, Ek Shringaar - Swabhimaan, and Laal Ishq. 

Meanwhile, Abhitnya is a well-known name in the Marathi industry. 

She was seen in the Hindi TV show Bawara Dil. 

We had exclusively reported Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe being roped in for this project. 

How excited are you for Rajan Shahi's upcoming show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus

Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sriti Jha Abhidnya Bhave anita sharma Mohit Malik Sayali Salunkhe Instagram TellyChakkar
About Author

