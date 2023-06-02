Exclusive! Ankur Verma aka Rajeev of Parineeti reflects on the journey of the show and his character, says “The audience that was with us on day one is still with us and I am grateful that we have their constant support”!

MUMBAI:Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man ensuing a complicated love triangle. Audiences love the cast of the show and they are always curious to find out what is going on behind the scenes and how the actors get along and if the shooting process is fun.

Ankur Verma plays the lead role of Rajeev on the show and is adored by the fans and he often expresses his gratitude to the fans for the amount of love that they give him.

This is Ankur’s first show and Parineeti is soon going to complete a year.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey, the complexity of the characters, and more. In the conversation Ankur reflected on the journey of the show, he said, “The show has been fantastic since day one, and the love that we getting now, its been constant since day one and that is something I love, usually what happens is that a show starts and then it grows gradually but with us, it started on a high note and has been great since then. The audience that was with us on day one is still with us and I am grateful that we have their constant support. I still remember the time we shot the promo last December and it's a surreal feeling that we complete a year in January I feel like we have grown up with the show and when I look back at the promos or the initial episodes, I do get the feeling that I was so small then and that my age has increased 2-3 years while doing the show, and that is a lovely feeling that we are growing up with the show and I have learned a lot from the show, I am really grateful to the Balaji team, Ekta Mam, Shobha Mam, the creatives everybody and the best part is that Ekta Mam watches the show and we get all the reviews from her and she has a lot of input in what the storyline should be going forward”

Ankur will also be seen in a web series titled ‘Dahad’ which will most probably release on Amazon Prime Video and fans are very excited to see him in a new role.

