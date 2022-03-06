EXCLUSIVE! With another wave of Covid 19 coming in, I am a little scared about the health of my mother and my family: Harphool Mohini actor Amal Sehrawat

MUMBAI: It was in the year 2020 that the world came to a standstill because of the pandemic and spread of coronavirus.

People from all aspects of the industry, be is business, the working class,, the labourers or be it celebrities, their lives came to a standstill as the nation stopped working and the restrictions. There were quite some people who also resorted to walking to their hometowns all the way as they did not have basic necessities and shelter.

As the cases dropped, various restrictions were cut down and life got back to normal. People started travelling back to Mumbai, shoots resumed and celebrities became more active too on social media. There were a lot of actors too who got infected with the virus and among the many were Harphool Mohini actor Amal Sehrawat’s parents.

As the wave is said to hit the city again and there is yet again a spike in the number of cases, there are chances and speculations that the city might face curbs yet again.

In conversation with Amal, he got emotional sharing about his personal life.

Amal mentioned, “Well, I lost my father during the time of Covid . My mother too was diagnosed of Covid 19 twice. With the wave coming in again, I am a little scared that the heath of people and my family should be good and that people are safe. It was a very tough time then for everyone.“

Keep reading this space for more information.