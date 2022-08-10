Exclusive! Ansh Bagri opens up about his transformation, says “Second opinions are definitely important in life, so whenever I have to make a decision, I sit down and introspect”!

Ansh Bagri is a popular actor known for shows like Vellapanti, Love Ka Panga, and Days of Tafree.
Ansh Bagri

MUMBAI:  A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Atrangii is an Indian Hindi-language general entertainment channel. It airs several local television shows and completed one year of broadcasting.

Ansh Bagri is a popular actor known for shows like  Vellapanti, Love Ka Panga, and Days of Tafree. He got an amazing response for his web series titled Adi Suri Ki Dulhaniya.

Ansh is soon going to be seen in the Atrangi show ‘Baaghin’ and TellyChakkar recently caught up with Ansh to talk about his upcoming shows and his transformation and more.

He first spoke about his transformation and responded with humor saying, “What the girls were seeing is a different side and now I thought I should expand my audiences more if it 20-30 then take it up to 30-45, the idea is always growing, and one can never have too many fans and there is always need for love”.

He further said, “Second opinions are definitely important in life, so whenever I have to make a decision, I sit down and introspect and I take my own opinion into consideration, and then I just move forward, and even with this look, when I started growing my hair last year, everybody just kept questioning me on it and when you change your look, people comment a lot, but I wanted to do something different because back in 2010 when I was in Shiamak Davar’s academy, I used to have long hair, we used to dance and it looked good then and then I entered modeling, and then the look changed again, but now I finally wanted to change the look, get ripped and in between that I got this show called Baaghin, and fortunately my current look, fits the description but in reality, the show’s look is very different but it’s working out well and the show is quite interesting as well”.

Ansh will be seen in the show Baaghin opposite Aneri Vajani and the show will air on Atrangi.

