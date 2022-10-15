EXCLUSIVE! Ansh Bagri roped in for Atrangii TV’s upcoming show “Baghin”

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Atrangii is an Indian Hindi-language general entertainment channel. It airs several local television shows as well as acquired shows from Pakistani television networks. It will be aired on TV as well as a mobile application and website is also there.

The channel is set for the launch of another show titled “Baghin.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu fame Harsh Sharma roped in for Atrangii TV's Parshuram

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Ansh Bagri has been roped in as the male lead for the show.

Ansh Bagri is known for Vellapanti, Love Ka Panga and Days of Tafree. He got an amazing response for his web series titled Adi Suri Ki Dulhaniya.

Ansh Bagri belongs to Delhi, and since childhood, he wanted to become an actor. Keeping this dream in his mind, he came to Mumbai in 2011 and started giving several auditions. He initially appeared in a few television commercials for several brands, and after a long struggle, he stepped into the acting world. Then, there was no looking back for him.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ishq Subhanallah fame Vishesh Sharma roped in for Atrangii TV's Vikram Betal

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.